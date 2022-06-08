DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,257. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in DT Midstream by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

