DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will announce $252.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.67 million and the lowest is $240.47 million. DouYu International reported sales of $361.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.61 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $900.07 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

DOYU opened at $1.32 on Friday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $26,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

