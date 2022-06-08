DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

DASH stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

