Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

DCI stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

