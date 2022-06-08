Dock (DOCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.97 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and $8.97 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,062.33 or 0.99974521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00127159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 769,954,237 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

