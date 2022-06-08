DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.89.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

