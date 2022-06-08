DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

