Diamond Price Hits $1.47 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $9,708.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00004880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001507 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,688,903 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

