Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.34

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.34 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 210.08 ($2.63). Devro shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.57), with a volume of 98,618 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DVO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.24. The firm has a market cap of £339.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

In related news, insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.64), for a total value of £140,285.46 ($175,796.32). Also, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 10,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £20,046 ($25,120.30).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

