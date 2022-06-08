Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $60.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($63.44) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €74.00 ($79.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

DPSGY stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

