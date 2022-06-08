Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.94 ($7.47).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.61 ($7.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of €11.25 ($12.10).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

