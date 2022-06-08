Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.45

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 2025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $970.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

