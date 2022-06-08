Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00157533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00417289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars.

