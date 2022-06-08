De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.29

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.29 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.15). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 273,559 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.52.
About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)
Further Reading
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.