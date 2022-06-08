Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $52.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 2,682,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,919. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

