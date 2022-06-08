Dash Market Cap Reaches $635.86 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $59.08 or 0.00189761 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $635.86 million and $122.74 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001211 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00333048 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,763,457 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

