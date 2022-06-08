Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.67. 133,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 69,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.