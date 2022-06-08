CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.87% of CTS worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CTS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CTS by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sidoti lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTS opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $41.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.53%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

