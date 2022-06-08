Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Shares Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,726 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.21% of Crucible Acquisition worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 721,195 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,711. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

