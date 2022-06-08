Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $7.00. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 173,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

