Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 415.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.63 ($5.21).

CRST has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.14) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.89) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.89) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.46) to GBX 415 ($5.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

CRST stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 269.60 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 255,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of £692.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 464 ($5.81).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

