Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.