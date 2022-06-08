Covalent 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $31.99 million and $1.72 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00232549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00428610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029920 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.