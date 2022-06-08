Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.26 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.53. 32,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. DA Davidson began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

