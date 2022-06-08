CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CXW traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 26,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,632. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $643,120.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

