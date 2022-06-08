Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 243,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,544. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

