Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Tops $479.31 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $479.31 million and $8.95 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.62 or 0.00025023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00196856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029980 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,034,560 coins and its circulating supply is 62,882,511 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

