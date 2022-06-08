ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 253.50 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.16). Approximately 595,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 505,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.16).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price objective on shares of ContourGlobal in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.84%.

About ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

