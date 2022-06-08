ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Up 0.2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 253.50 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.16). 595,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 505,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.16).
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.69) target price on shares of ContourGlobal in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.05.
About ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
