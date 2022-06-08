Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading Down 0.7%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,500.00 and last traded at $1,530.94. 489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,541.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNSWF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,525.00.

The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,615.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,672.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 42.21%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

