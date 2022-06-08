Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
CNDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Conduent stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 913,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.67.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
