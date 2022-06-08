Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.15 million, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 34,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

