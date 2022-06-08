Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 49.40

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.62) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,514.32 ($31.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,662.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,724.37. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,321.77 ($29.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,098 ($38.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50.

CCC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($35.71) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($36.69), for a total value of £713,202.24 ($893,737.14).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

