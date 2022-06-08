Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Comerica posted earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,971,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 845,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,641. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.