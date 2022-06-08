Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.80 and last traded at $77.64. Approximately 13,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.21.

CHEOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cochlear has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

