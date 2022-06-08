CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.46 Million

Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will report $523.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.73 million and the highest is $566.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $359.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 98,375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,360. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.