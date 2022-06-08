Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Up 6.5%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. 387,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 627,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cloopen Group by 952.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

