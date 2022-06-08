ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2.16 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,455.30 or 0.99983289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001642 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

