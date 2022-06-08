CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

