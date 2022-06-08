CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of CHSCL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 20,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,744. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.
