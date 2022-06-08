ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.87 Million

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to report sales of $18.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.07 million to $21.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $17.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $78.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $81.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.82 million, with estimates ranging from $97.95 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,012,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChromaDex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 44,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,545. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $156.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.79.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

