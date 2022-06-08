Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,592 Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,592 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRP opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $605.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 52.43% and a return on equity of 56.63%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

