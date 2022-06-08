Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 829 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

