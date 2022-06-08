Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,985. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.