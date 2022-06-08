Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.