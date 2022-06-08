Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 576 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

