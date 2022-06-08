Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

AIG stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

