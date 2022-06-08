Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 161,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $109.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.