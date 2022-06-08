Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 3.9% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

LNG stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,368. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

