CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE:GIB.A traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$104.84. The company had a trading volume of 311,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. CGI has a 52 week low of C$98.77 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The firm has a market cap of C$25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.